Members of the Reachout Pertinence Foundation team presenting fans and chairs to the management of Bola Tinubu Health Centre, with the Supervisor for Health, Alimosho LGA, Hon. Rasheed Abolade, in attendance.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Reachout Pertinence Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the Pertinence Group, headquartered in Lagos, has donated units of ceiling fans and waiting area chairs to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Primary Health Centre in Egbeda, Lagos.

The CSR gesture, one in the series of events that marked the company’s 10th year anniversary, aimed to provide the PHC’s patients and staff members extra comfort while improving healthcare delivery.

The donations, that included : 16 high-standard ceiling fans, three dozens of plastic chairs and six four-seater waiting area chairs, marked the foundation’s first official outreach since its incorporation in July.

Present at the official presentation of the items were the Supervisor for Health, Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Rasheed Abolade; the Medical Officer of Health, Alimosho, Dr. Odufuwa Kayode Adekunle; as well as the World Health Committee Chairman, Akowonjo Health Centre, Mr. Fatai Yusuf.

Hon. Abolade said, “We are grateful to Pertinence for your continued support for projects in this local government. We cannot thank you enough. We have benefited a lot from the company, and we are delighted that your impacts are unending.

“Most of the ceiling fans you are replacing today have been faulty for about a year. Patients and staff have been experiencing discomfort especially on hot days, but you have brought that to an end today. Some of our chairs have been bad too, and now you have given us new ones. On behalf of the chairman and people of this great local government, I say thank you.”

The MoH, Dr. Odufuwa also said, “When our people start coming in from Monday, they will experience a different atmosphere here. And that tells you that as you have given these things to us, they are going to be used for the betterment of humanity, and we are really happy.

“I must say that the situation analysis was superb. Pertinence knew what we needed and donated it at the right time. When you give somebody what he needs, he will appreciate it more.” Odufuwa said.

Speaking after the presentation, the team lead of Reachout, Mr. Oladimeji Oke reiterated that the foundation was all about giving back to the society. He said the team was constantly looking out for where they could impact lives in the Alimosho local government area and also across the rest of the world.

He said, “We have had several outreaches in the past where we donated relief materials to internally displaced persons; free sanitary pads to school girls; scholarships, exam forms and books to students; and have also sponsored sporting competitions in the community.

“Pertinence as a business started in Alimosho and we have seen how much we have grown the business in Alimosho, so we want to give back to Alimosho society first and then spread out to the globe. That is why we registered the foundation as an entity with the corporate affairs commission last month.”

Oke said the Foundation picked the health centre because: “When we were doing our findings and looking for a place to visit in commemoration of the 10th year anniversary, we had a long list of places, including schools. But we chose to visit the Bola Tinubu health centre because the day we entered the facility, it was very hot. So we thought, if someone is coming with an ailment, their condition could get worsened due to the condition of the reception. We then decided to do this.”

Oke added that himself and the team were delighted that their donation to the health centre was well received. He also stated that the foundation would be going on another outreach before the end of the year.

