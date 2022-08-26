By Efosa Taiwo

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Electoral Committee 2022 has released the time-table for the NFF elections slated to hold Friday, 30th September in Benin city, Edo State.

The election will see a new administration take over from the Amaju Pinnick administration that has held sway of Nigeria football for eight years.

According to the committee, the electoral process will begin on Monday, 29th August with the sales of nomination forms, endorsements and return of forms. It is expected to span till Thursday, 8th September, 2022.

The screening of the candidates is fixed for Friday, 9th and Saturday, 10th September with the shortlist of successful candidates to be announced on the 12th by the electoral committee.

Provisions were also made for petitions against the procedure, and the window to file petitions was slated for Monday, 12th September and Thursday, 15th September.

The hearing of the appeals is fixed for Friday, 16th and Saturday, 17th September at 12 noon daily.

The final list of the successful candidates will then be released on Monday, 19th September, with the campaigns of the successful candidates to commence on Tuesday, 20th September and end by midnight on Thursday, 29th September 2022 ahead of the elections billed for 30th September.

