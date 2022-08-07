The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta State has continued to swell, gearing towards 2023 general elections as Okwuwa Ugbome, former councillor, Ward 8, Aboh, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, meets the leadership of Delta State APC to further synergize towards ensuring APC victory in 2023 general elections polls.

The people of Ward 7, Ase, Ndokwa East LGA has through their unit heads, led by Mr Okelezo Festus, endorsed Delta State APC in the forth coming 2023 general elections as they had earlier ditched PDP.

In similar vein, Mr Chisom Ikengah, a stalwart of PDP in Ashaka, Ward 10, Ndokwa East LGA has also dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

In his remark while dumping PDP, he vowed to mobilize and spread the gospel of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Delta State APC to the nooks and cranny of Ward 10 to ensure all APC candidates emerge victorious in 2023 polls.

The state’s deputy governorship candidate, Friday Osanebi, in his remark thanked the people of Ase Ward 7 and Mr Chisom Ikengah for the show of love towards him and Delta State APC family for their endorsement.

He promised not to let them down as he urged them to maintain the tempo in ensuring that all APC candidates win overwhelmingly in all Ase Units and Ward 10, Ashaka, come 2023 general elections.

