…Residents panic over contamination of boreholes lGovt to seal building—VGCPORA

By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, weekend, uncovered a building in Victoria Garden City, Lagos, used as Methamphetamine, Meth Laboratory, arresting occupants of the building identified as Mr and Mrs Emeka Nzewi.

Some finished products and materials used in the production of the meth were recovered in the building.

Vanguard gathered that the anti-narcotic operatives from Abuja, who have been on the trail of Mr Nzewi for five years, carried out a sting operation at about 3 pm on Saturday, in K-5A/2, Road 14, in the high brow area.

Findings revealed the use of some domestic employees to distribute the drugs within the community.

Further findings, according to the operatives, showed that all boreholes, water supply and plants located 500 metres from K-5A/2 Road 14, had been contaminated by the addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

Consequently, occupants of property around Road 14 are said to be exposed to hazardous meth lab chemicals used and waste generated from production of the product.

General Manager of the Victoria Garden City Property Owners and Residents Association, VGCPORA, Yusuf Morufat, stated that the discovery revealed that property owners did not conduct background checks of tenants before leasing property.

To this end, he stated in a letter to residents: “Henceforth, VGCPORA will make background checks mandatory for new residents before access cards will be issued or renewed for existing residents.

“Mr Emeka Nzewi and accomplices have been arrested while the property will be sealed by the state government.

“The act of Mr Emeka Nzewi has exposed all occupants of property around Road 14 to hazardous meth lab chemicals used and waste generated from production.

“Therefore, VGCPORA in conjunction with NDLEA will conduct a test of water supply to property around K-5A/2, Road 14.

“VGCPORA has a longstanding commitment to providing a safe, drug-free environment. Alcohol and drug misuse poses a threat to the health and safety of VGC and the security of the community. We request that you join hands with us to make VGC a drug-free community. If you see something, say something.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that the NDLEA would release a statement on the arrest today.

