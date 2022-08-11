.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Umana, yesterday, denied the allegation that there was a plan by him to counter President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the implementation of the recommendations contained in the report of the forensic audit of the operations of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Ms. Patricia Deworitshe, who made the clarification in a statement in Abuja, said there was no truth in the claim, adding that some unscrupulous elements were only trying to cause further crisis in Niger Delta.

A national newspaper had alleged that there was a plot by the minister to halt the phased implementation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC as directed by President Buhari in order to pave way for a review of the recommendations.

The statement, said: “The attention of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana, has been drawn to a news report in a national newspaper, which claimed that President Buhari and Mr. Umana have divergent positions on the implementation of the recommendations of the report of the forensic audit of the operations of the NDDC.

“The news report is completely untrue and, therefore, misleading. There is no basis for any claim that the minister has a position on the forensic audit report that is different from that of the President.

“All stakeholders in the development of the Niger Delta and the public at large are hereby advised to disregard the said news report as totally untrue and baseless.”

