The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has distanced themselves from any alleged court case as a ploy for elongation of the present interim administration.

They said the allegation was not only untrue but misleading by the unscrupulous elements parading themselves as the Commission’s stakeholders.

A statement on Monday by the management of the Commission stated that “The attention of the executive management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been drawn to a publication in one of the national dailies (not Vanguard Newspaper) of Monday, 22nd August 2022, entitled: “stakeholders seek sack of NDDC interim boss over alleged plan to extend tenure.

“The story alleged that some persons in cohort with some NDDC staff are employing various means including legal tactics to extend the tenure of the Interim Administration is not only misleading but untrue.

“The so-called stakeholders claim that those seeking redress in court in any matter instead of resorting to violence, are being sponsored by the NDDC Interim Administrator, Dr. Efiong Akwa, and the executive management of the commission do not even understand the fact that neither the CEO nor executive management is part of the general staff union.

“The claims stand illogical as Dr. Akwa and the executive management of the commission are bent on delivering/ commissioning projects meant for the good people of the region.

“The publication was just a ploy by some desperate persons and groups who wants to ride on the back of cheap blackmail to seek appointment into the proposed new board of NDDC or be part of another round of interim management or Acting.

“The NDDC wishes to state clearly that neither Dr. Akwa nor the NDDC management has any hand in any court process as claimed in the mischievous publication.

“We urge the public to discountenance all publications purporting to emanate from unidentified groups or court processes falsely being linked to NDDC”.

RELATED NEWS