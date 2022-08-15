By Adeola Badru

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has raised an alarm over the hacking of the phone number of its Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Efiong Okon Akwa.

The alarm, which was raised on Monday in a statement by the office of the head of new media department and made available to Vanguard, stating that: “This is to bring to the attention of Stakeholders, the Security Agencies and the general public that the WhatsApp numbers of the Interim Administrator/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Efiong Okon Akwa, have been hacked.”

“The hackers, who are obviously desperate to discredit the reputation of Dr. Akwa, particularly in his duties at the Commission, are circulating messages purporting same to originate from him.”

“Efforts are currently ongoing to retrieve the numbers and restore same to Dr. Akwa.”

“Consequently, all Stakeholders and the general public are advised to disregard any message on WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger and/or any other messaging apps currently in circulation, or that may still be sent out with those mobile numbers until full recovery and full restoration are achieved.”

