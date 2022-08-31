•As Delta Air Lines plans to suspend New York-Lagos direct flights Oct. 4

By Dirisu Yakubu & Prince Okafor

THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has threatened to suspend no fewer than 23 domestic airlines over the N46 billion owed agencies in the sector.

While the airlines owed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, for statutory five per cent Ticket Sales Charge and Cargo Sales Charge (TSC/CSC) to the tune of N19 billion and $7.8 million, they are also indebted to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, N18 billion and N5 billion, respectively.

The debts, according to the agencies, if not addressed, may lead to a total collapse of the sector currently struggling to remain in operations due to hike in aviation fuel, among others.

However, at a stakeholders meeting with indigenous airlines and ground handling companies in Abuja yesterday, the Director General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, gave the operators one month ultimatum to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with NCAA, which would stipulate the repayment plans of their debts to the agency.

He expressed disappointment over a letter, which emanated from the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, signed by Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa, the President of AON, dated August 8, 2022 and addressed to Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation that accused the agencies, especially the NCAA of muscling out the operators through multiple charges.

He stated that the airlines and the entire aviation industry were going through a very difficult period, especially at this time, insisting that all the charges collected by NCAA were statutory and in compliance with the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

Delta Air Lines to suspend New York-Lagos direct flights Oct 4

Meanwhile, Delta Air Line has said it would suspend New York- JFK and Lagos flight, with effect from October 4, 2022.

In a statement issued yesterday, the airline said the nonstop flight service would be halted to fit the ‘current demand environment’.

Delta, however, said its flight services from Lagos to Atlanta would offer onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment,” the airline said.

“The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

RELATED NEWS