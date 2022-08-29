By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Udu Branch, Delta State has felicitated with the 31st President of the NBA, Y. C. Maikyau, SAN and his Executive committee on their swearing in and inauguration on Friday 26th day of August 2022.

The Branch, in a statement signed by Kingsley Asagba Esq and Lawrence Ayewa Esq, Chairman and General Secretary respectively, pledged the support of the branch to the 31st President and his Executives.

The statement called on members of Udu branch to rally support for the administration with the assurance that the new government of Y.C. Maikyau will improve on the robust relationship the branch had with the administration of the immediate past President, Olumide Akpata.

The Branch also thanked members of the Nigerian Bar Association for their active participation in the just concluded AGC held in the NBA village, Eko Atlantic city, Lagos.

