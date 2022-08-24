The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, has referred to his counterpart in All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a great grandfather.

He also called the Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, grandfather and father respectively.

Kachikwu made the remark during a panel session for leading presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections at the Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), holding in Lagos.

He further insisted that if the panel session on Democratic Transitions in 21st Century Nigeria went on for another five hours, the other candidates would not be able to proffer any solution to the issues plaguing the nation.

“They cannot give what they don’t have,” he declared, according to a statement by the media office of his presidential campaign organisation.

He bemoaned the fact that schools in Abuja had been shut down over security issues even though President Muhammadu Buhari lives in Abuja.

He wondered what part of Nigeria could then be considered safe, since the seat of government in Nigeria appears beset by grave insecurity.

He said the nation needed to focus on strategic exports to boost her dollar earnings and gave examples of how legal, engineering, architectural and other services could be sold over the internet to people all over the world. He called on Nigerians to emulate the NBA and boldly go in a different direction in next years general election just as the NBA did in electing the young Olumide Akpata two years ago and has now reaped the rewards of youthful innovation.

RELATED NEWS