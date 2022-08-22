.

By Henry Ojelu

Nigeria writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said that Nigeria is currently in disarray and requires heroes who can take bold decisions to save the country.

Chimamanda stated this on Monday while delivering the Keynote Speech at the Ongoing Nigerian Bar Association, Annual General Conference, NBA- AGC in Lagos.

Some notable personalities at the NBA-AGC, include former Vice President and PDP Presidential Candiate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra Governor and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Alogba Kazeem, past presidents of the NBA amongst others.

In her keynote address, Chimamanda said: ” Nigeria is disarray. Things are hard and getting harder by the day. We can’t be safe when there is no role of law. Nigerians are starve of heroes to look up to. Late Dora Akunyili and Gani Gawehimmi were heroes that Nigerians looked up to before now. Unfortunately that era has gone. I believe that NBA is in a position to give the nation, heroes that we can look up to the lead the nation.”

More details later.

RELATED NEWS