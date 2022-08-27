The National Association of Polytechnic Studentsv (NAPS), on Thursday, August 26, 2022, inaugurated new executives that will pilot the affairs of thev association for the next year.

The inauguration was part of activities to mark the NAPS Inaugural Lecture/ Leadership Summit held at the Civil Engineering Theatre Hall of the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State held in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), with the theme “The Role of Student Leaders in Curbing Illicit Drugs in Tertiary Institutions” from 24th to 25th August 2022.

Those inaugurated were Comrade Anidi Samuel (National President -Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara), Comrade Ridwan Opeyemi (Vice President – National, Kaduna Polytechnic), Comrade Utu Emeoghene Salvation (Secretary General – Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro), Comrade Usman Sagir (Assistant Secretary-General – Kano State Polytechnic), Comrade Popoola Abdullah (Senate President – Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State), Comrade Percy Poetyit Iongsuar (Deputy Senate President – College of Health Technology, Pankshin, Plateau State) and Comrade Nurul Faidoh (Vice President, External Affairs – Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State), Comrade Musa Mohammed (Vice President, Special Duties – Hafed Polytechnic, Jigawa.

Also inaugurated were: Abdulrahman Abatcha (Vice President, North East – Mai Idris Alooma State Polytechnic, Gaidam, Yobe State. Comrade Evans Anthony (Vice President, South East – Abia State Polytechnic), Comrade Abdulmajeed Shehu Gabasawa (Vice President, North West -College of Agriculture, Kano), Comrade Iwalokun Lawrence Tunde (Vice President, South West -Lagos State Polytechnic, Lagos, Comrade Martins Victor, Vice President, South-South – Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Oloibiri, Bayelsa State.

Others are Comrade Alvin Ogbonanya (Financial Secretary – Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State), Comrade Mohammed Muazu (Treasurer, – Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi), Comrade Okoukeni Samuel ( Public Relations Officer – Akanu Ibiam Polytechnic, Unwanna, Enonyi State), Comrade Gamaliel Egumor ( Provost – Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State), Comrade Iheanacho Assumpta Onyedikachi ( Director of Transportation and Exchange – Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State), Comrade Ogbonna Matthew Chukwuebuka ( Director of Action and Mobilization – Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu State), Comrade Babalola Abiodun Nurudeen (Director of Welfare – Moshood Abiola Polytechnic,), Comr. ( Director of Campus Affairs and Conflict Resolution -), Comrade Comrade Owoeye Dunsin, Director Of Gender – Comrade Imoh Maryjane Chinemerem, Imo State Polytechnic Director Of Sports -Agunloye Ruqoyyah Demilade, Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic

The Chairman of the Inauguration Planning Committee, Comrade Seyi Simon Sawyer, stated, among other things, that all the inaugurated executive members of the association were duly screened, qualified and returned elected by the NAPS congress per its extant laws.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated National President, Comrade Anidi Samuel, on behalf of his exco, thanked members and stakeholders of NAPS for their support and promised to operate a campus-based administration driven by equity, fairness and qualitative service delivery.

Comrade Anidi, while calling on youths, particularly students to shun illicit drug use, called on ASUU and the Federal Government to sheathe their swords and call off the lingering strike action which has kept university students at home for several months in the interest of the nation.

He solicited the continued support of members to enable his committee to take the association to greater heights.

In his keynote address, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), chairman/CEO of the NDLEA, ably represented by Deputy Commandant of the NDLEA, Kaduna Command, DCN Malo Elisha Bitrus congratulated the new executives and urged them to carry every member along, just as he enjoined members to support the new executive committee of the association.

The NDLEA noted that drug abuse, especially among youths is one of the major causes of social vices in the country. He admonished Nigerian youths to shun drug abuse while enjoining student leaders to use their privileged offices in advancing the campaign against the menace.

The Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, represented in event by Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, urged Nigerian youths to desist from drug abuse which he says, has a direct impact on their academic performance and value to society in the future.

The inaugural lecture series/leadership summit was well attended by Students, SUG Presidents and NAPS stakeholders from across the country.

