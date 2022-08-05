By Adeola Badru

The South West Zone D, Zonal Executives of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Friday, debunked and dissociated itself from a report calling for the resignation of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking at a press conference in Ibadan, leader of the South West Zone D of the association, Comrade Tegbe Stephen Fiyinfoluwa, said it became necessary to debunk the report for the integrity of the authentic South West leaders of NANS and the infallible personality of the CBN governor, as well the protection of Nigerian youths and students from the vices of information disorder that bedeviled the cyberspace in recent times.

He said one Adegboye Olatunji who has been parading him self as an executive of NANS is not recognized by the constitution of the association.

According to him, the said NANS chairmen alleged to have signed the petition are not recognized executives of South West Zone of the association.

He said: “The demand for the resignation of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele did not come from the duly and legitimately elected arm of the National Association of the South West NANS.”

“The South West Zone of the association is effectively and efficiently coordinated by Comrade Tegbe Stephen Fiyinfoluwa. Any other person claiming otherwise is flirting with impersonation.”

“We implore all Nigerian students and youths to remain calm and be law abiding and also be positive contributors to the growth and development of our nation. That is why we are putting it on record through this press conference.”

“NANS is the voice of millions of students of Nigerian descent all around the world and such reputation was not built on the back, sweat and sacrifices of many who preceded us to be dragged into mud by some selfish individuals who do not care to spoil the work of credibility. NANS will not ordinarily expend time or energy to respond on undeserving attention seekers.”

Speaking on the state of the nation’s economy and the incessant fall of the naira, Fiyinfoluwa said the naira has continued to fall in recent time, just as he attributed the development to the hurricane of events like the COVID-19 and others which have been hitting the economy.

He said the CBN has the responsibility to stabilise naira, adding that the harsh developments on the nation’s economy are responsible for scarcity of the dollar that has culminated into the currency rising to about N710 to a dollar.

