By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Ogun state axis and National Association of Ogun state students, NAOSS, has commended the Department of State Security Service, DSS, Ogun State command for arresting a suspected leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Ogun State.

The student bodies described the arrest of the suspected Boko Haram commander in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as “timely”, saying it would further boost the trust people have in security agents.

The chairman of NANS, Kehinde simeon damilola and the National president of NAOSS, Com Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke gave the commendation in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

News of the arrest of the suspected terrorist had on Sunday broken, creating panic among many residents of Abeokuta.

According to the reports, the suspected terrorist who arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, took up security job at Ijaye area of Abeokuta, while gathering intelligence for terrorist attacks.

Security source said, the suspect moved to Abeokuta to set up terrorists’ cell for kidnapping and terror attacks.

Reacting to the arrest of the suspected terrorist, the student bodies said, there was need for security agencies, community leaders and the people in general to be more alert to the threat and dangers of criminals in the State.

They urged other security agencies to emulate the DSS and be more active in ridding the State of criminal elements.

“The arrest of the suspected Boko Haram by operatives of DSS in Ogun State is commendable. It shows the importance of intelligence gathering in the fight against insecurity.

“Security agents need to be more encouraged in discharging their duties. There is need for the people to support them with information that may lead to prevention and solving of crimes.

“This is not the time to relax, neither is it the time to leave the responsibility of protection of lives and property to the security agencies alone. All hands must be on deck in fighting insecurity, particularly as the threat of imminent terrorists attacks on SouthWest is staring us in the face.”

