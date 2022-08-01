By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has again assured citizens that he would be more committed to serving the people of Plateau State if given the chance during the general elections next year.

Mutfwang, who had earlier served as the Chairman of the Mangu local government area of the State outlined the impacts his administration made at the grassroots and reiterated his resolve to replicate his selfless service at the higher level of governance.

Speaking at the weekend at Mangu, where he was welcomed home by party faithful from the 17 local government areas of the State after he emerged as the Party flag bearer, he noted that critical stakeholders across the state are being engaged in preparation for the electioneering campaign, even as party members who have issues are being reconciled to ensure the party goes into the exercise as a united people.

He encouraged the crowd to participate actively in the INEC voter’s registration and vote massively for PDP to reclaim and rebuild Plateau and Nigeria.

According to him, “The party is working tirelessly in unifying people in the State across all ethnic groups to take over power in 2023. Plateau has been a home of PDP and the people are united to return the party to power to provide credible leadership that will enthrone massive development in the state.

“I feel very elated, there is nothing good as being accepted by your people and I see that my candidature has brought joy and excitement to the people of Mangu Local Government Area and Plateau people at large. I am glad to have been accompanied home by a mammoth crowd of people across the state to make my first journey home since I picked up the PDP ticket.

“As a former Executive Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, I had the opportunity of working closely with people at the grassroots. I assure every ethnic group would be given a sense of belonging if trusted with the mandate to lead the State as Governor in 2023.

“If given another opportunity, we will continue to demonstrate respect for the traditional institution, we will continue to demonstrate respect to our elders, and most especially, we will commit ourselves more than ever before to the service of the people…”

Also speaking, his running mate, Mrs. Josephine Piyo commended the women for their large turnout to give her principal a rousing welcome and assured them that a vote for Mutfwang is a vote for women and youths as her principal demonstrated his love for the womenfolk by giving the position of a running mate to the women through her.

However, the North Central zonal Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan called on PDP members to work assiduously for the success of the party ahead of the 2023 election and the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Chris Hassan noted that Mutfwang’s emergence as the Party’s flag bearer has strengthened its acceptability, adding the party has embarked on reconciliation with all those who contested the party’s primaries and lost to go into the election as a united front.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Mangu Traditional Council, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da John Hirse who called for issues based campaign expressed gratitude to the Plateau people, particularly the PDP for trusting their son, Caleb Mutfwang with the PDP ticket to lead the party for the 2023 Governorship election.

