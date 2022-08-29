.

*Say morgue operator not licensed, building not certified

*As state govt gives morgue operators Sept 9 ultimatum to register

By Gabriel Enogholase & Ozioruva Aliu.,BENIN CITY

The operator of the morgue where about 23 mummified bodies were discovered recently along the Ekenwan Road axis of Benin City, the Edo State capital Gabriel Chukwu Otu is not a certified mortician.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigations, Olawore Oluwole, who disclosed this, yesterday, said 10 suspects have so far been arrested and interrogated.

Oluwole said the 23 mummified bodies and one dismembered body without a skull suggest an unlawful possession.

He noted that during the investigation, the police interfaced with medical personnel, lawyers, members of the public, representatives of Benin Traditional Council (BTC), families of those who deposited corpses and pathologists.

The DCP said the situation was a case of alleged ritual act practice, adding: “The prime suspect, Gabriel Chukwu Otu, is with the police and has made a statement. Investigations revealed that Otu did not acquire formal training but only worked at different mortuaries as a mortuary attendant.

“Otu had no certificate to practise as a mortician or any certification from the traditional board, as well as the ministries of health and environment. The building used is not certified by the Ministries of Health or Environment.

“In the course of investigations, two suspects, Yusuf Lawal and Victor Obeche were discovered to be scavengers and a passerby. 23 mummified bodies and one dismembered body without a skull suggest unlawful possession.

“A person said his mother was among the mummified bodies while another said his mother and child were reported missing in February this year and would like to see the corpses to lay claim to them.

“In the course of our investigation, no fresh corpse was found but some shrines were found at the premises of the alleged ritual den. The shrine with the dismembered body at the site connotes a message.”

Calling for calm among residents, Oluwole said: “I want to appeal to Edo people to remain calm while the investigation into the incident continues.”

On her part, the Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said: “The Edo State Ministry of Health is using this opportunity to reach out to all persons who own or operate mortuaries or embalmment homes to come to the Directorate of Regulation and Monitoring at the Ministry of Health with evidence of due registration latest by 30th of September, 2022, if they are duly registered.

“However, for those who are not duly registered, we are giving them till the close of business on September 9, 2022, to come to the ministry to get from us the basic requirements for the operation of mortuaries and embalmment homes in the state.”

