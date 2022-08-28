By Esther Onyegbula

MTN has unveiled popular Nigerian actress, Bisola Aiyeola, as the host of it’s highly rated TV game show, ‘Family Feud’.

The show, which is set to hit screens across the country, from October 7, promises to be an hilarious and inclusive entertainment as it showcases a diverse range of Nigerian families in a battle to win cash and other prizes.

Each show will feature two ‘families’ of five going head-to-head as they try to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, with a uniquely Nigerian twist, posed to 100 people.

During the unveiling on Wednesday at the company’s head office, in Lagos, the Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, said, “One of the things that keep families together is shared activity, and whether it is competing on ‘Family Feud’ or watching weekly episodes, the show will give people another avenue to bond.

“It will be informative, provide comic relief and showcase the personalities of different families across generations. It will be exciting to watch.

“Family Feud is a relaxing game show with a healthy dose of humour and laughter, which is sure to refresh and reconnect families and friends while also rewarding them as they play and win cash, and other prizes,” commented Femi Ayeni, Chief Executive Officer, Ultima Studios.

“The show is made even more interesting because the five participants in each family can be made up of nuclear family members, friends from work, neighbours, old boys or old girls of schools and almost any relationship which binds us together in a community.

“The families will be able to play to win up to N5 million and ensure that every family member becomes a millionaire courtesy of our lead sponsors – MTN,” Ayeni added.

Expressing her excitement as the show host, former Big Brother Naija housemate Bisola Aiyeola, said “I am thrilled to be hosting ‘Family Feud.’ It’s a show I have come to love, and I look forward to sharing the experience with families across Nigeria.

“The questions are hilarious and when you mix that with our unique Nigerian humour, expect non-stop laughter.

“It’s more than just asking questions. Part of the fun is revealing their unique personalities to further engage with the families.”

Before the premiere episode of Family Feud Nigeria in October, subscribers can start prepping Family Feud Nigeria and win cash every day by participating in a humourous trivia competition.

From August 24, MTN customers can send DFF or WFF to 205 to participate, texting their answers to the Family Feud survey questions to win cash every weekday – Monday to Friday.

Over 200 subscribers with the highest points will be rewarded with N10,000 each month.

The show will air first on DSTV & GoTV’s Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban – starting October 7.

The broadcast will be extended in 2023 to several terrestrial TV channels, with the NTA Network leading the pack.

Vanguard News

