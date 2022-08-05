From left— MTN Key Account Director, Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd., Joey Wu; General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka; Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho and Key Account Director, ZTE Nigeria Limited, Liu Yunfei, at the launch of MTN Home Broadband on Wednesday, August 3, at MTN Nigeria Headquarters, Lagos.

To expand broadband services into homes across the country, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has launched Home Broadband Services.

The specialised service will be available to millions of Nigerian households, thereby accelerating broadband penetration in alignment with the Federal Government’s plan to achieve over 70% broadband penetration by 2025.

Speaking on the service, Hassan Jaber, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, noted that “at MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life; hence our investment in industry-leading connectivity operations.”

“Customers now have enhanced access to dedicated 24/7 support and online channels to place orders for MTN Home Broadband with options for home delivery.

“They can also enjoy truly Unlimited Data bundles, longer tenure data plans with flexibility to share data with multiple users remotely as well as enhanced data subscription channels including myMTN App,” commented Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

Currently, MTN connects over 70 million Nigerians, with over 7% 4G population and 89.8 percent coverage nationwide.

With the launch of the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Home Broadband services, and its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH), millions of Nigerian households, with approximately 50 percent located in rural areas, will have access to reliable and ultra-fast broadband services to enjoy unlimited data plans, connect multiple devices and share data across remote locations for online learning, working from home, streaming, gaming, smart home solutions among others.

Nigeria currently boasts of approximately 44.3 percent internet connectivity, while other African countries, such as South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya, are at 68, 74, and 48 percent internet penetration, respectively.

Statistics link internet connectivity to economic growth rates, with the internet accounting for almost four percent of GDP across the large economies that make up 70 percent of global GDP.

UNICEF also projects that nations with low broadband connectivity have the potential to realise up to 20 per cent GDP growth by connecting schools to the internet.

Vanguard News

