Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Consequence has recounted the most memorable moment in his career.

The skillful DJ who has been a force to reckon with in the Nigerian entertainment industry made this known in a recent interview. He said “I will say opening my DJ Academy and Studio, which has given room for me to teach others who intend to be DJs”.

The academy which offers training to young DJs is dubbed ‘The Vibes Academy’ and has become a haven for every aspiring DJ within the country.

Also speaking on what he will like to see happen differently in the Nigerian entertainment space, DJ Consequence who has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade said “I will like to see an industry where every DJ is respected and given their accolades, whether they are up-and-coming or established”.

Born Pelumi Akeredolu, the 31-year-old turntable maestro has been one of the firehouse of the Nigerian music industry in recent years, working with musicians to create chart-topping melodies.

RELATED NEWS