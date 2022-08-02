By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The traditional rulers in Yagba West, Yagba East and Mopamuro council area of Kogi State has agreed to work together to crack down on criminals, and safeguard the safety of Chinese projects, enterprises and personnel in the area.

The three traditional rulers; the Agbana of Isanlu, Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi; the Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Irukera and the Elulu of Mopa, Oba Jerome Joledo gave the assurance during a joint meeting of communities leaders, security personnel and the Chinese expatriates held at Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba Federal constituency.

They also called on security personnels to take substantive actions to protect Chinese projects, enterprises and personnel, and purifying the local public security environment.

The Agbana of Isanlu who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers said, “Nigeria is a very important partner of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China 50 years ago, China and Nigeria have joined hands, supported each other, respected and accommodated each other’s core interests and major concerns, thus achieving great cooperation results in respective fields.

“At present, Nigeria-China cooperation is moving to a higher level. Chinese projects, enterprises and personnel have been making outstanding contributions and playing an irreplaceable role in promoting our development.

“In order to further consolidate the sound development of Nigeria-China relation, protect the smooth operation of Chinese projects and institutions as well as the safety of enterprises and personnel, security personnels must safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese projects and institutions, protect the safety of Chinese enterprises and personnel in Isanlu, curb violent acts by criminals, and jointly purify the public security environment.

“Furthermore, we advocate for the public to abide by the law, live in harmony with and befriend Chinese people, jointly contribute to the economic and social development of Nigeria.

“In addition, relevant departments should take action to collect and reward clues for China-related crimes, severely punish China-related crimes, and mobilize various forces to carry out actions such as patrol.”

The Isanlu Police Area Commander, ACP Okoye Thomas expressed that the security apparatus will continue to do everything possible to safeguard the lives and property of the Chinese expatriate in the area.

