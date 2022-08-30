Another viral video of Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele in the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has surfaced online.

In this particular video, Funke was seen dancing as she fell under anointing.

Recall that Funke had in a video on Sunday called on the clergy of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) to pray for her so she can excel in all her endeavours.

The Nollywood actress-turned politician disclosed that she was born and raised in CCC, adding that her case could be likened to a lost sheep who has returned home.

According to the video posted on Sunday by CCC Wonderland Parish on @weintheccc Instagram handle, the 45-year-old said she would be associated with the Church publicly, henceforth, which was greeted with the cheering congregation.

Akindele, blending her words in English and Yoruba languages, appeared in the church’s white garment called sutana, said she had always come back for solutions to challenges in the Church.

“I was born and raised in Celestial. My situation was like that of a lost sheep that God calls back home,” she said.

The screen goddess said she is well known at CCC parishes at Agidingbi/Mile 12, Ogudu/Alapere, Olusosu/Ojota areas of Lagos State.

Akindele said, “Whenever I had challenges in my life, I usually ran back to Celestial Church but secretly. And I would see that I got breakthroughs, but right now I said enough is enough. I’ve stop hiding. I have to be identified with the church publicly.

“And I want to beg you, be praying for Funke Akindele. Every day you’re praying, remember Funke Akindele and everything that belongs to Funke Akindele. That whatever Funke Akindele does should turn to success, and wherever Funke Akindele steps on should be gotten for her.”

However, in the latest video, the actress turned politician was spotted dancing and worshipping with the church’s white garment, then suddenly she was touched by the spirit and went into trance.

Watch Video Below:

RELATED NEWS