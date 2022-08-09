By Biodun Busari

A Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie has warned Nigerians mocking the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu’s health status and age to desist from such.

Tinubu has attracted critics to himself ahead of the 2023 presidential election based on the controversies surrounding his age and health status.

Some Nigerians claim the APC chieftain is older than 70 years and that his health is not good enough to manage the nation as he has gone for medical treatment in the United Kingdom frequent times recently.

Edochie, via his verified Twitter handle, on Monday evening said the critics of the national leader of APC have the freedom of not voting him but it is wrong to make a mockery of his age and health.

He added that old age is a blessing, and those mocking him might not be lucky to attain his kind of age.

Edochie tweeted: “Old age is a blessing. And sickness can happen to anyone whether young or old. Making a mockery of Tinubu’s health or age is wrong. It’s okay if he’s not your candidate but making gest of him because of his age or health is absolutely wrong. You may not be lucky to see old age.”