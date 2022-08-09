Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko will, on wednesday, join Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, to flag off the dualisation of Azikiwe-Ilaobuchi road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital, by the former governor’s Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, said this is the second time the former governor will be in Rivers State for a similar assignment.

“In December of 2021, on the invitation of Governor Wike, Dr Mimiko commissioned the Rumuola flyover bridge in Port Harcourt where he described the Rivers State Governor as the lion of the Niger Delta and said he has proved worthy of his sobriquet, Mr Project” He said.

Governor Wike, said that the dualisation of Azikiwe-Ilaobuchi road is “part of the administration’s urban renewal programme and commitment to advancing the development of the state”.

Despite the attendant cost implication of undertaking the projects, the governor said that “his administration has paid 80 per cent of the cost of the road dualisation to the contractor.

“We have been able to fulfill our part to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC as we have paid eighty percent for the dualization of Azikiwe Street/Ilaobuchi Road as at yesterday”

Governor Wike had declared that the operation zero porthole programme of his administration is a huge success, stressing that it has restored 42 roads in the Diobu suburb of the state.

