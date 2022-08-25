Troops Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated more than 57 terrorists in different operations conducted from Aug. 11 to 25 in the North East, Defence Headquarters says.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing of the Defence Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the operations were conducted through land and air raids on the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves in Borno and Yobe.

He said the operation also led to the killing of unspecified number of terrorists in a number of airstrikes, with more than 18 of them seriously wounded.

He added that eight suspected terrorists and four terrorists’ logistic suppliers were apprehended as well as rescue of four civilian victims during the period.

According to him, a total of 1,652 BHT members and their families comprising of 320 adult males, 442 women and 890 children surrendered to troops at different location within the period.

“The air component on Aug. 20, carried out strikes on terrorists’ enclaves in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns in Borno with various degree of success recorded.

“Acting on credible intelligence about the gathering of terrorists at a location revealed to be the enclave of a notorious terrorist being hosted by a top-ranking commander.

“He is believed to be the ISWAP leader of Sambisa Forest who took over the leadership after the demise of Abubakar Shekau.

“Consequently, the air strikes were carried out on the enclave. Feedback revealed that 25 of the terrorists were neutralized in the strikes with 18 serious wounded.

“Among those neutralised was a high-profile commander known as Uzaifa, who was the ‘MINZIR’, which connotes the fourth in line of the terrorist leadership structure.

“Similar air strikes were conducted in the Tumbuns near Lake Chad at a location revealed to be the training camp of the terrorists.

“Reports revealed that scores of the terrorists were neutralised in the strikes.

“All recovered items and rescued civilians were handed over to relevant authorities while the surrendered Boko Haram terrorist members and their families were profiled for further action,’’ he said.

