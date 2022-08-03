By Juliet Umeh

Parent body of Facebook, Meta recently hosted content creators in Lagos such as the scriptwriter and comic skit maker who produces the ‘Mark Angel’ Comedy script at an exclusive dinner.

The ceremony was held to celebrate the creators’ impact and creativity and also to introduce them to the various technologies in the metaverse.

The creators included a mix of content creators and technical creators who represent a variety of interests from Music, Comedy and Augmented Reality Specialists.

Meta’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Middle East and Turkey, Kojo Boakye said: “This followed a day where Meta showcased some of its technologies including Avatars, Spark AR and digital collectables (NFTs. These creators spent the day co-creating and building ideas that would bring them closer to their diverse communities.

“We recognise Nigerian creators as trailblazers that express themselves, inspire others, and build communities and livelihoods, while connecting with their audiences. We are excited to bring these talented creators together to celebrate their achievements and work with them to build inclusive products for connected metaverse experiences.

“At Meta, we are committed to providing a new and immersive way for people to connect and we are excited about building inclusive products that achieve this in the metaverse.”

Creators that attended the exclusive dinner were:

Other creators in attendance included a comedian and content creator, famous for making covers of popular songs, Josh2funny; an actor, content creator and comedian, who is known well-known for his Instagram skits, Ayomidate; a female digital creator popularly known for her captivating VFX videos on Instagram, Miss Techy; a storyteller and creator, popular for his video editing illusions infused into lifestyle and entertaining content, Frank Itom; an award winning fashion entrepreneur and celebrity stylist, Tolu Bally.

Also in attendance were an award-winning singer and songwriter, Tenientertainer; one of the leading female singers signed to Mavin Records, Ayrastarr, and a popular afrobeat singer and animator, Nissi among others.

