By Juliet Umeh

TOWARDS driving innovative healthcare and reducing medical tourism in Nigeria, Burjeel Medical City, BMC, a multi-specialty tertiary care hospital and clinical research Centre based in the UAE, is set to collaborate with the Nigerian healthcare institutions.

Burjeel Medical City, a 400-bed quaternary care facility located in Abu Dhabi, the facility offers comprehensive cancer care services for adult and pediatric patients.

Speaking at the just concluded Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows’ Conference held in Lagos recently, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sadir Alrawi, said the partnership will spur delivery of world-class healthcare services for Nigerians with top-notch experts at affordable cost.

Alrawi said the collaboration will explore telemedicine where Nigerians can consult doctors in the facility from Nigeria until it becomes absolutely necessary to travel to the UAE.

“We are here to complement the efforts of health institutions and practitioners in Nigeria with our world-class medical expertise, which ranges from comprehensive cancer care services, diagnostics, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and palliative care.

“We are here to support and grow the Nigerian market by helping Nigerian patients receive the best the world can offer at Burjeel Medical City in the UAE.”

He added that the value of the partnership opportunities being offered by Burjeel Medical City includes cutting-edge innovations with improved safety and care for patients and healthcare workers in the UAE.

Alrawi said: “With our top-notch expertise and medical solutions, we can support our potential partners and existing healthcare service providers in Nigeria through training that will enable them to deliver the best medical procedures. Ours is a faster, better, and quality healthcare services the world can provide.”

Consultant Gynecological Oncology Surgeon at the BMC, who is a Nigerian-born cancer specialist, Dr. Jafaru Abu, stated: “As an experienced Oncology Surgeon who has worked for many years in the United Kingdom and with experiences from other parts of the world, I can attest to the level of expertise and sophistication BMC brings to the table.

“We can boast of the treatments of many medical conditions. We have the best and quality medical equipment and expertise you would find in parts of Europe, India, Canada, and the US at Burjeel Medical City.”

“Burjeel will be delighted to collaborate with Nigerian medical practitioners. We are also open to offering fellowship as a way to further deepen our relationship with the Nigerian market”.

He added: “BMC has grown into a healthcare operator with global appeal and the capacity for handling diverse medical issues.”

