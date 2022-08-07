.

Ayo Onikoyi

The Norway-based multiple award-winning emcee, “MC Charlene”, popularly known as Energy Goddess, has signed a new management deal with Cole Management Services Limited.

The multiple award-winning MC who before now have been working independently with her team, finally inked a management deal with the company, a duly registered management and booking company based in Nigeria.

Cole Management Services and MC Charlene both announced the deal on social media.

“Henceforth, Cole Management Services Ltd will provide management, booking and expertise to MC Charlene (Energy Goddess). The Company is ready to showcase “MC Charlene” to the world and make her one of the most sought after in the entertainment industry,” says the post on Instagram.

MC Charlene has hosted events around the world, in Nigeria, Cameroon, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland, USA,United kingdom, Holland, Australia and many more.

She has also hosted events for artists such as Davido, Wyclef Jean, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Stonebwoy,Diamond Platnumz,Olamide, Fally Ipupa, Flavour and others .

Cole Management Services Limited has also secured bookings for artists like ” Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Teni, Joeboy, Rema, Bnxn, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Mohbad, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Wande Coal and many more for both Nigerian and international shows.

MC Charlene signs new management deal with Cole Management

The Norway-based multiple award-winning emcee, “MC Charlene”, popularly known as Energy Goddess, has signed a new management deal with Cole Management Services Limited.

The multiple award-winning MC who before now have been working independently with her team, finally inked a management deal with the company, a duly registered management and booking company based in Nigeria.

Cole Management Services and MC Charlene both announced the deal on social media.

“Henceforth, Cole Management Services Ltd will provide management, booking and expertise to MC Charlene (Energy Goddess). The Company is ready to showcase “MC Charlene” to the world and make her one of the most sought after in the entertainment industry,” says the post on Instagram.

MC Charlene has hosted events around the world, in Nigeria, Cameroon, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland, USA,United kingdom, Holland, Australia and many more.

She has also hosted events for artists such as Davido, Wyclef Jean, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Stonebwoy,Diamond Platnumz,Olamide, Fally Ipupa, Flavour and others .

Cole Management Services Limited has also secured bookings for artists like ” Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Teni, Joeboy, Rema, Bnxn, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Mohbad, Naira Marley, Zlatan, Wande Coal and many more for both Nigerian and international shows.

RELATED NEWS