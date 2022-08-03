By Haruna Aliyu

A staunch political figure of Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) in Maiyama local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Kurun Kuku Maiyama alongside Four Thousand Two hundred and Nineteen of his supporters has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The decampees were received at a rally in Maiyama town this Tuesday attended by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters and executive members led by the APC State Chairman, Muhammad Abubakar Kana who was accompanied by the APC Deputy Governorship candidate for the 2023 election, Senator Umar Tafidan Kabi , the APC Senatorial candidate, Kebbi North, Dr. Hussaini Kangiwa, the House of Representatives member representing, Maiyama ,Koko/Besse Federal constituency ,Hon. Shehu Wamban Koko, Alhaji Sani Hukuma Zauro, Chairman APC Elders Forum, Alhaji Kabiru Labbo Jega, the APC candidate of House of Representatives, Jega,Gwandu and Aleiro federal constituency.

Announcing his defection alongside his thousands of decampees from PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kurun Kuku said the sterling leadership qualities of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu , his development achievements as well as how he was able to handle the State during the period of Covid-19 pandemic influenced them to join APC.

‘ We joined APC because we believe in the good leadership of our Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku, the development we have seen in the State and how he was able to control the economy of the state during the pandemic, at a time when other states were locked down, people are allowed free movement unhindered ‘ ,he said.

He also told the mammoth crowd that members representing, Maiyama, Koko/Besse Federal constituency, Hon. Shehu Wamban Koko performed beyond expectation in the area.

