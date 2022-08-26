Bouncy in tempo and symphonic in its delivery, fast rising artiste, Marz’s new tune is a breezy love confession delivered in an eclectic fashion. Produced by Andre Vibez, ‘Connection’, Marz’s first release of the year, is a sterling serenade crafted on an Afropop soundscape that will have you reminiscing about the good times, while swaying to its melody.

Trapped in a mid tempo crescendo that is given lilt by Marz’s lyricism, the song is an addictive number for lovebirds, good timers, and hopeless romantics.

Ever on the lookout for inspiration, Elvis Nwogu better known as Marz bares his heart on this one.

“I finally felt something. I let myself be vulnerable and I realized that connection is one of the most basic of human needs, yet one of the most important. I hope you all enjoy this one, and you find true connection,” he says.

An Afro-fusion artist, Marz is inspired by the passion of Fela’s Afrobeat and the storytelling of contemporary hip-hop, He draws from a myriad of influences; from artists like Drake, Skepta and Burna Boy – to create a sound that is as heavy on the rhythm as it is on the ideals that he stands for.

Following a stint at the University of Benin, Nigeria, Marz released his first record, ‘Favour’ a boisterous Afrobeats record about opportunity. He closed out 2021 with Iyawo.

RELATED NEWS