By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have announced the squad number of their newest signing Carlos Casemiro.

According to the club, the former Real Madrid midfielder will wear jersey number 18.

The shirt number was last worn by Bruno Fernandes and has a legendary history after also being donned by Paul Scholes.

Casemiro recently completed a £70million move to Old Trafford.

The Brazilian will be looking forward to making his debut when United travel to face Southampton this weekend.

Recall that the midfielder signed a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

Casemiro has played over 550 professional games, including 63 for his country.

The Brazil international has won 22 major honours in his peak football career, including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

The new United signing has described his move as an opportunity to start a new challenge at Old Trafford just as he said the Premier League is extremely exciting.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

