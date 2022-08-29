By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have agreed a fee around £85million for Ajax winger Antony.

According to reports, the premier league giant will pay £80.75million with a further £4.5million in add-ons ahead of the transfer window closing on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Brazillian is set to be the second player to follow Erik Ten Haag to the Old Trafford after the arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

United have been busy in the summer transfer bringing him new players to reinforce the squad.

Tyrell Malacia, Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are the new players that have joined the team so far this summer with Ten Haag looking at keeping Cristiano Ronaldo despite transfer rumours linking him away from the club due to Man United’s absence from the Champions League this season.

