By Biodun Busari

Malawian authorities at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Service in Lilongwe have deported a Nigerian man Kelly Kayode Adedokuni for trying to acquire a Malawi national identity card.

According to Face of Malawi, the 44-year-old was arrested earlier this month when he tried to acquire a Malawi national identity card through the National Registration Bureau (NRB) office in the capital city.

The Regional Immigration Office spokesperson, Inspector Pasqually Zulu said, “the deportee was charged with an offence of false declaration for obtaining a Malawi national ID and then attempting to acquire a Malawi passport. Being a foreign national, a deportation order was made on the 15th August, 2022 by the country’s Homeland Security Minister Jean Sendeza who gave Adedokuni three days ultimatum to leave Malawi.”

Zulu disclosed to journalists on Wednesday that Adedokuni was deported by Immigration officials this week through the Kamuzu International Airport, in a development that is in line with Section 4 Subsection (1) of the Immigration act.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has appealed to all foreign nationals residing in Malawi to respect the rule of law saying they risk deportation if they fail to comply.

