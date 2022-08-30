By Nwafor Sunday

Former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, has advised the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, to swallow his personal ambition and return to his former party, PDP.

Makarfi made the call when he appeared on Channels television programme on Tuesday.

The former governor of Kaduna State, also called on the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to jettison his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president and return to PDP.

His words: “Nigerian politics is a bit funny especially politics of the opposition. Before APC captured power, the opposition came together but unfortunately, we have a situation in Nigeria where the opposition wakes up and everyone tries to capture power.

“I want to make a plea to other opposition parties that let them think about Nigeria first and what is good for Nigeria; let us do what APC did – come together, talk amongst ourselves and arrive at something that all of us will agree to and bring positive change to this country.

“Peter Obi, personally, he respects me, I respect him. Kwankwaso still is my friend, I respect him but the issue is that we should all swallow personal ambition for the sake of this country and bring positive change by changing the government that is in power today.

“About the fears of the youths, I am not blaming them but when you are frustrated when you are angry, you may take a decision that will worsen your situation.

“I call on other opposition parties to actually come together, especially Peter Obi, I know he respects our presidential candidate (Atiku) a lot and many of us. PDP will be home to him, PDP will be home to his supporters, and Kwankwaso, we all started PDP together, let us come back home and do the needful for the sake of this country.”

