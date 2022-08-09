.

By Chioma Obinna and Toheeb Idris

Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Monday, rolled out drums in celebration of its 60th Anniversary, with the Chief Medical Director, Professor Chris Bode stoutly claiming that against all odds the hospital management has raised the facility bed space from 500 to over 1000-bedded hospital currently.

Bode boasted that LUTH has the highest concentration of skilled medical and paramedical staff in different areas of medicine, which explains the reason the hospital is always a target for poaching when foreign countries, oil companies, and top private hospitals in Nigeria need a quality workforce.

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, will be 60, today, August 9, 2022 having been established same date in 1962.

Briefing journalists on the 3-month long celebration, Bode said LUTH has remained one of the best Teaching/Specialist Hospitals in the country, adding that the institution is rendering services in specialised areas such as Neuron-Surgery, Haemo-dialysis, Radiation Oncology, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Urology, Pediatric Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Ear Nose and Throat Surgery, Hematology, Medical Microbiology, Community Health, Child Dental Health, Restorative Dentistry, Maternal Health, Psychiatry, Orthopedic Surgery.

He said: “The hospital has pioneered Small Incision Cataract Excision Surgery in Nigeria and has trained over 40 doctors from all over the country in the procedure in the past years. The hospital has also commenced laparoscopic general and gynecologic surgery which has dramatically reduced the duration of hospitalization after surgery.

“Recently, the hospital played a very significant role in stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic; a total of 1054 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital, and over 38,850 samples were processed for COVID-19 diagnosis.

“The hospital has also taken advantage of the federal government’s Public Private Partnership Initiatives, and presently partners with private organizations in providing state-of-the-art facilities. The flagship of such partnership is the multi-million dollar NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, the first of its kind in West Africa. Others are LUTH Blood Banking System, Radio diagnosis Centre, Independent Power Project, Sickle Cell Centre/LUTH Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre & Renal Institute, the hospital is the only Federal Teaching Hospital with Independent Power Project that generates its own electricity, and therefore has been enjoying uninterrupted power supply since 2017.

“The biggest Renal Institute in Nigeria, Isaac Olusola Dada Dialysis Centre, and Renal Institute is already commissioned and presently functional. Alima Atta Oncology Wards (60-bedded Wards) is near completion.

LUTH has also partnered with Smile Train since 2007. With this partnership, Smile Train has supported the free surgical treatment of patients with oral facial clefts, with over 800 surgical repairs of cleft lip and/or palate done in LUTH so far. Other areas of care being supported by Smile Train include orthodontics care, speech therapy, and nutrition for patients with oral facial clefts.

“A new30-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is about to be completed and put to use. We are grateful to the Federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Board of Management of LUTH under the chairmanship of Alhaji Isa Bello Sali.

A new outpatient complex is presently under construction. This complex comprises of five (buildings), each comprising of four (4) floors to house 256 consultation rooms, 16 waiting areas, 16 nursing stations, eight meeting rooms, eight patients’ lifts and many other facilities including a car park, cafeterias, shops, amongst others.

“As we look to the future, we must reflect on the past 60 years and imagine what LUTH shall be at its Centennial in another 40 years. Let us dream dreams and come up with lofty goals which shall be our own legacies to be celebrated by posterity. As we celebrate, we are also engaging all stakeholders to define the new goals and projects for the future of our Institution,” he stated.

