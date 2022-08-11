John Alechenu, Abuja

A summit organized by the Labour Party and a coalition for Peter Obi Leadership has started in Abuja.

The summit has brought together several support groups routing for the Labour Party and the emergence of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti-Ahmed Presidency.

Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who said the opening prayers and delivered the address of welcome, promised an issue based campaign.

He enjoined all “Obidients” to eschew bitterness and propagate the vision for a new Nigeria which the movement was all about.

