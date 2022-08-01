The London Graduate School and Commonwealth University of Business Arts and Technology which had the Institution’s Dubai Leadership Summit with wide range of events that brought together top executives, business leaders and other professionals across the globe to share knowledge from July 26 – 28, 2022 honoured one of Anambra State finest and Former President- General of Adazi-Ani Town, Hon Ikechukwu John Eyisi with Masterclass Certificate in Business Management and Leadership.

For distinguishing himself professionally through meritorious service that has impacted many lives positively, the Commonwealth University also has conferred honorary doctorate award (Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)– Honoris Causa) on Mr Eyisi Ikechukwu John.

Eyisi Ikechukwu John, HDIMT, PGD, M.Eng., FIMC- Nigeria, PhD (in view) is the CEO of Aik Global Ventures Ltd., (Aluminium Profiles Assembly Plant for Doors, Windows, Cladding and Partitioning) and Aik Aluminium Company Ltd., Aluminium Profiles Supplier.

He taught for three years in Community High School, Adazi-Ani, set an unbreakable record in which all Physics students got credit, after his NYSC scheme in 1984. He worked as an Assistant Engineer at Varaman Industry, Lagos, a textile mill before venturing into private sector business in 1995. He is the CEO/Chairman of Encompassing Love Initiatives, an NGO involved in the rehabilitation and reformation of the lives of children and youths addicted to drugs, alcohol, illicit sex and prostitution, etc. He is also the Board Chairman of Igbo Welfare Association, Aluminium Village, Lagos.

He had held many leadership positions: member, board of trustees and Ex-President of Aluminium Profiles, Glass and Accessories Retailers Association; Ex-President General of Adazi-Ani Town Union where he set up Computer Skills Acquisition Training Center for the youths; acquired land and built a Primary Health Center through choose your community project by Anambra State Government of Nigeria; built NDPHC 1 x 2.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation with the associated 2km of 33kV and 6km of 11kV lines and installation of 14 units of 300kVA 11/0.415kV distribution transformers for Adazi-Ani Community in Anambra State of Nigeria.

He received award of Excellent Leadership Ingenuity from Adazi-Ani in 2020. He was conferred with the Fellowship of the Institute of Management Consultant, FIMC-Nigeria in 2022.

Commonwealth University is a corporate professional private distance learning university registered in the City of Panama and subject to the laws of Panama. It has the powers to confer degrees, honorary degrees, diplomas, certificates and other academic awards. It is a non-traditional university that is globally focused.

It has accreditation and approvals with the International Association for Quality Assurances in Higher Education (QAHE), UNESCO Learning Badge for advancing the internationalization of education, among others.

As part of the activities lined up to celebrate and challenge leaders like Hon Ikechuwkwu John Eyisi, the Institution selected a number of distinguished personalities who accept to attend and participate in the Dubai Leadership Workshop.

