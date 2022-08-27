Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at Manchester United when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth today.

The Reds are currently 16th in the table, having picked up just two points from their opening three matches, while Bournemouth sit 15th, collecting three points from their first three games.

Liverpool’s 2021-22 campaign ended in disappointment, losing out to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would have been looking to make a flying start to this season, but it has been a struggle for the Merseyside outfit thus far, drawing their opening two league games against Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing 2-1 to Man United at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Reds threatened to claim a late point in Manchester, with Mohamed Salah halving the deficit in the 81st minute, but Man United held on to secure a huge three points, leaving Liverpool down in 16th position with just two points to show from their opening three matches.

Liverpool are already seven points behind early leaders Arsenal and five behind the champions Man City, meaning that there is certainly pressure on the team heading into this game, particularly as their next two after this one are against an improving Newcastle United and Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp will not quite be hitting the panic button, but the team’s injury problems are a real problem at this stage of the campaign, and another poor result this weekend would lead to more criticism.

RELATED NEWS