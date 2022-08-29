By Biodun Busari

A man who was believed to be in his thirties was attacked by a lion and later died on Sunday from the injuries sustained after jumping over the security fences of the zoo in Accra, the Ghana capital.

According to NDTV, this was disclosed in a statement by the Forestry Commission, the state agency in charge of wildlife in Ghana.

However, the statement did not disclose the motive of the victim who scaled the fence and landed in the lion’s enclosure yesterday.

“The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure,” the statement said, adding that he had died of his injuries.

The lion, a lioness and two cubs were still secure in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo, it added.

A police spokesman told AFP: “We’re investigating the case to establish how the man got into the restricted area.”

The Accra Zoo where the incident occurred was first established as a private wildlife park menagerie in the early 1960s by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah. The Accra Zoo was opened to the public after his overthrow in 1966.

