

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The organizers of LinkedIn Local Lagos, Kayode Abass and Joel Pereyi & co, have said that the LinkedIn Local Lagos third edition will bring together the creme of the Lagos business community face to face with the most sort out professionals in every industry.

According to the organizers, “This year’s edition promises to be even better as all industries are well represented. Speakers include Yemi Faseun; CEO, YF TAlent, LAra Yeku; HR leader, coach, and author, Gbenga Adigun, Founder/CEO, Rebar Perfecta, Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson; CEO, Co-founder, Healthtracka, Abiodun Animasaun; Fmr Country Director, Chippercash, Funmi Bucknor; Founder, HRmadam Consulting and a host of other industry experts.

“This event will also showcase Networking mixers padded in between keynote addresses, HR sessions, and tech/crypto panel sessions to name a few.

“LinkedIn Local – Lagos is a conference styled meet-up by LinkedIn members in Lagos where attendees can meet their LinkedIn connections face to face to build & strengthen lifelong relationships. It will feature a mix of keynotes, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, all with the aim to provide actionable insights, discuss industry trends and share best practices for using LinkedIn.

“In 2019, at the Last edition, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we convened over 500 LinkedIn users – business leaders, top executives, and entrepreneurs, at the second edition of the event at Civic Centre, Victoria Island. This year’s LinkedIn Local Lagos meetup popularly referred to as LinkedIn Local Lagos 3.0 is the third edition of the event and it promises to be bigger and better.

“This event is scheduled to begin at 11:AM and end at 5:pm on the 20th of August 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos and attendance is free although intending attendees must register through the official website – www.linkedinlocallagos.com.Spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will also be streamed online to registered attendees. The third edition is proudly brought to you by Norlage, Rebar Perfecta, and YF Talent Partners”.

