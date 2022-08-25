Charming love songs can never go out of existence and a stunning reminder is this mellifluous-sounding tune ‘Forever’ by Houston-based Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Lilpresh, featuring fellow singer-songwriter Marvy.

‘Forever’ is a slow-burning track that tells the story of wanting to spend the rest of your life with that one person, with both Lilpresh and Marvy demonstrating solid musicianship, as they interact flawlessly with good vocal tones, conveying the emotional feeling of assuring love with perfection.

Lilpresh drowns our senses in a river of lush atmospheric sounds cape, passionate lyricism, and velvety vocals on the single as he verses sleek flows centered on commitment, responsibility and long-lasting bond while complementing Marvy’s distinctive and airy tones.

‘Forever’ embodies a rare authenticity and shimmers with desire, an atmospheric and melodic afrobeats track mixed in with an R&B cadence where the bass and slow groove are uniquely euphoric, encouraging those who listen to delve deep into their feels and connect this song to their very own special person.

