By Mistira Abdulrafiu

National Chairperson of the Women’s Wing of Christian Council of Nigeria, Rev. Dr.(Mrs) Uzoaka Williams has charged women to lend their voices to the campaign against domestic violence, with a view to ensuring a world without rape and violence.

She gave the charge at the end of the 4-day 2022 conference of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria ,Lagos East Presbyterian Women’s Guild, LEPWG Biennial Conference 2022, held at the

Baptist Academy Compound, Shepherd Hill, Obanikoro, Lagos.

Speaking to the women before an expository rally with the theme: ‘Towards A World Without Rape or Gender Based Violence’, Rev. Williams said, “We all have a responsibility to speak out against this menace to ensure that women, men, boys and girls are safe from rape and all forms of violence in homes, schools, work places and streets – in all places where human beings are found in our society”.

She explained that ‘Thursday in Black’, a tradition that has been upheld globally by some Christians was a symbol of solidarity with victims and survivors of domestic violence and rape.

Elder (Mrs) Itohan Winnie Chekwas-Anaga President, LEPWG

According to her :”Wear a black on Thursdays and a pin too, to declare you are part of the global movement resisting attitudes and practices that permit rape and violence, show your respect for women who are resilient in the face of injustice and violence, encourage others to join you and remember, when you see something, say something, when you say something, do something.

“Together in this struggle, our country will be a better place for us to live in”

As part of its project for the just concluded conference, the LEPWG , launched the purchase of 1,000 mattresses

Earlier, while declaring the conference tagged ‘ My Crown, My Hope’, open, LEPWG President, Elder (Mrs) Itohan Chekwas-Anaga, explained.that the theme was aimed at impacting women with requisite knowledge of the place they occupied in the kingdom of God, asserting that women were not slaves but co-heirs in God’s kingdom.

She therefore, admonished every woman to persevere, while holding on in faith, the assurances that their sufferings would pay off at the end.

Also in his keynote address, Elder Vincent Ukoh noted that the Crown of the believer was bestowed on those who persevered under trials.

He advised, “it is imperative for them: both individually and as a Guild to appropriate the Crown and Hope without entertaining any iota of doubt or waivers”.

Earlier, Convener of the conference, Sister Gloria Ekop, explained that the lined up activities for the conference were meant for the transformation of a total woman and the continued hope for the Crown.

The women who were over 300, undertook entrepreneurship as as one of the subjects taught at the four days conference.

The course facilitator, Barr. Mrs Ngozi Ekeoma , highlighted integrity as the Hallmark of any business,noting that ” when you start a business, you’ll surely have challenges but how you’re able to overcome them keeps helping you grow to become a better and prosperous business person”.

Apart from the launch for the purchase of 1,000 mattresses, other activities lined up for the conference included a medical rpahsody, communication service quiz and award presentation to deserving inviduals.

