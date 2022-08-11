Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan, known as Oxlade, has reacted to the comparison between him and his colleague, Wande Coal.

A Twitter user @Vantage_suite had said Oxlade has a better voice and vocal range than Wande Coal in the music industry.

His tweet read: “Unpopular opinion: Oxlade has a better singing voice and vocal range than Wande Coal.”

Responding, Oxlade via his Twitter page, kicked against such comparison, stating that he learnt everything from Wande Coal.

His tweet read: “Very Unpopular and a big cap. Learnt everything from that man.

“Let’s ‘dead’ that narrative please.”

