By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Govenor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a total ban on the activities of commercial motorcyclists, popularly, called Okada riders, in additional four local government areas and respective Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, of the state, commencing from September 1.

Recall that in May 18, following several complaints over the growing menace and nuisance constituted by Okada riders, Governor Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on the operations in in six local governments and nine LCDAs to curtail the unruly activities of the riders.

Sanwo-Olu had on May 10, 2021, reviewed the 2012 Lagos Traffic Law guiding the Okada operations, after his predecessors, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode’s administrations had banned their activities.

On the fresh ban, the state Commissoner for Transportation, Dr. Fredric Oladeinde, and Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this at an inter-ministerial media briefing on Thursday, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The latest affected councils s include:

Kosofe, Ikosi-Isheri, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, including the respective LCDAs in the areas.

