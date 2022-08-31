Kwara State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu, has been nominated for the Excellence and Leadership Award by the Nigeria Society of Engineers.

Our correspondent gathered that the award is in recognition of his excellent leadership role in

promoting professionalism and sustainable development in Nigeria.

The award ceremony is billed to be held during the society’s annual week and induction ceremony from September 3 to September 8 in Abuja.

This recognition comes days after the Engr. Rotimi received a surprise birthday celebration from directors in the Kwara state ministry of works.

He has also been commended by members of the public as well for his outstanding performance which has rendered Kwara an infrastructural developing state under the leadership of Gov. AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman.

