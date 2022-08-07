A multi-talented fast rising singer, rapper and songwriter, Chidiebube Onyekelu, professionally known as Kullie, has released a new hit titled: Tale Time.

His sophomore EP has four mind-blowing body of works like –Boss bitch, Eliya, Pikolo, and Only fans (freestyle), well cooked, garnished and spiced by the evergreen beat maker, Bellz Sounds, showcasing Kullie’s awesome vocal prowess in diversity.

Born in the late 1990s and raised in the city of Enugu, his foray into music started at a very tender age when he participated in several social and religious choral groups.

Considering his background, it’s no surprise that Kullie is a versatile artist, blending sounds and fusions from Afro beats, R&B and Trap amongst other genres.

The breakthrough smash track – Boss B*tch is a narration of his story and experiences he encountered with women who contributed to his journey to stardom.

He said: “This music is to appreciate and advocate for all the selfless women in the world, keeping their grind and hustle 100 percent real. Also for their empowerment and betterment globally.

“This beautifully composed trap R&B sound was created by the highly prolific beat maker, Bellz Sounds, under the imprints of BIB Records.

Just take your time and listen to this tune. You will love it.”

