By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, Kayode Fayemi, says Bishop Matthew Kukah, loves to ruffle the feathers of political leaders with a view to steering the country from the precipice

He stated this during his speech at Kukah’s 70th Birthday celebration in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “Kukah is a man of many parts who has ruffled many feathers and he loves to do so.

“Former President Jonathan is right here. If you ask him; he has had is own moments with Kukah. If you ask former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he will tell you about a letter from Kukah. If you ask late General Sani Abacha, and our very old President Buhari – his very good friend whom he has engaged in a rather irreverent manner, including through the Christmas sermon.

“I won’t say to Kukah: ‘At 70, stop the god trouble’. He has to continue the ‘good trouble’ in the interest of our country.”

RELATED NEWS