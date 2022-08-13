By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration has said it will profile 480 criminal suspects it arrested during a security raid on uncompleted buildings on Friday in Abuja.

The joint security task force of the administration which arrested the suspects said they would be profiled to identify possible escapees from Kuje Prison which was recently attacked

The development is a fallout of a raid carried out by The FCT combined security Joint Task force which on Friday raided uncompleted buildings and undeveloped plots in Maitama and Wuse II areas of Abuja and arrested 480 suspected criminals.

Commander in charge of the team, Bennett Igweh said the suspects were apprehended following the tireless efforts of the Taskforce in combing black spots within the Federal Capital City.

He explained that the suspects mostly male had turned green areas, undeveloped plots, unoccupied houses into their haven for criminal activities.

Igweh said the team would stop at nothing in riding the city of criminal elements that threaten the peace of the Federal Capital Territory residents.

He disclosed that items recovered from them include police uniforms, mobile phones, loaded pistol, matchets and charms.

According to him, the 480 suspects would be profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

Igweh said: “We have arrested about 480 suspected criminals, We are going to take many of them to court, they live in unauthorised places in FCT which is an offence. They want to hide within the shanties and black spots in order to commit havoc in Abuja.

“We will do thorough profiling because we are suspecting that there could be escapees from Kuje Correctional Centre.

“We are starting from the City centre, and we will expand it to other areas, the exercise will reach 21 satellite villages and towns; from Kabusa, Gishiri, Waru, to Wasa and others. We have told them to find where they will go or find a lawful settlement that they can live. We have agreed that if you fight us, we will fight you.

“This operation is one that the security agencies have started since, we are about to start operation G-7 but we want to clear the city centre of of criminals.

“We have agreed to do it together. I’m the Commander of this joint taskforce that comprises of the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) , Immigration Service, DSS and other sister agencies. And all of us combined, you can see the result. We started by 1:00 am today, and by about 3 am, this is what we were able to do.

“The suspects specialized in robbery; they have different security uniforms, we caught them with Police uniform. It’s just regrettable.

“In one of the camps, we recovered a fully loaded pistol because we took them by surprise, that was why we were able to recover what we had recovered. We will continue to take them by surprise, as this operation will not stop. We have started it this midnight, and we will continue. We have asked them to leave the town as they are not supposed to be here”

