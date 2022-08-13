Acclaimed king of vibes, Kpee has signed a Record deal with Cloud Nine Records and will be dropping his first EP in the coming weeks, Collins Animashaun said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the record label, Collins Animashaun wrote on his Instagram page @CloudNineRecordsLtd @Thiskpee, “having showcased pristine talent that wowed a lot of fans across the nation on The Voice Nigeria talent show, Kpee has gone on to stamp his name amongst the very best of young Nigerian Artists to watch out for in the music industry.”

He further said, “with his soothing voice and smooth moves to go with it, there’s no doubt he has what it takes to get to the top of the music chain and as such, it has catapulted him in winning the minds of Nigerians and also win the hearts of many music lovers and his new label; Cloud Nine Records.”

He lauded his fans for the support, and urged them to watch out for Kpee’s upcoming EP as it promises to be a masterpiece.

