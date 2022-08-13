Born and raised in Nigeria, “Komtru” has been honing his musical skills for the past years.

2022 has been nothing but progress for the ever-versatile artist, from releasing over 3 music videos this year and performances in different parts of the world…

The EP consists of 6 tracks, and “Komtru” did a great job In showcasing his musical versatility from Singing, Rapping, and even doing some patio on some tracks.

The Project which he titled “Born Ready” is nothing but a certified masterpiece, which also features a collaboration from a talented Nigerian rapper (Hotyce) on the track “Dessert”.

This body of work was recorded in 4 countries by 6 different producers and It’s a collection of tracks rooted in the positivity and personal life experiences of Komtru.

Needless to say… The project is now available on your favorite streaming platforms.

