Kogi says it is working vigorously to rescue three children kidnapped at a housing estate in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The abductors have made a demand of N100 million ransom for their release.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, declared in a statement he issued on Saturday that the government remained committed to the security of the people.

He stated that government was working alongside security agencies, and vigilance groups to ensure that the abducted children are rescued alive and the assailants brought to book.

“There is already a massive deployment to the area to achieve results.

“Kogi is known for distinguishing herself in ensuring security of lives and property of not only the residents, but also of travellers crossing the state.

“In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts.

“What we have always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice,’’ he stated.

The commissioner assured that the state government would not shirk its responsibility and would continue to work with security agencies to retain its position as “the safest state in the country’’.

Kogi also condemned the attack on a ceramics company, also in Ajaokuta on Friday night.

Fanwo noted that police investigation had started on the attack.

“Security has been beefed up around the area and the affected company is cooperating with law enforcement agents to unravel the attackers.

“We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi in general to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place, stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all,’’ he added.

Fanwo enjoined community leaders, political actors and everyone to contribute to the state’s security architecture geared at keeping the state safe.

